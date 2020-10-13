Rogers expands 5G service to over 60 more towns and cities

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has expanded its 5G service to more than 60 towns and cities across the country.
The carrier’s 5G service is now available in 130 communities across the country. The new cities include Banff, High River, Hinton and Red Deer in Alberta, along with Squamish, Langford and Duncan in B.C.
“We’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that Canadians can use the latest 5G devices to their full potential,” said Brent Johnston, the president of wireless at Rogers, in a press release.
The carrier notes that Rogers 5G wireless is available exclusively on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Share Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge. Rogers recently reversed its decision to start charging $15 per month for 5G access starting March 2021.
Rogers is currently using 2.5GHz, AWS and 600MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage. The carrier has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of today’s new markets.
This enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600MHz and AWS spectrum bands. The company has also deployed DSS in existing markets and will add additional frequency bands over time.
The carrier is solely partnered with Ericsson as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure including the core and radio access network.
Rogers says that overtime, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology.
Source: Rogers
Comments