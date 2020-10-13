There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan
Bell
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 7, Huawei P30, P30 Lite and P30 Pro 128GB, Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB and S20 FE 5G with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola edge+, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with SmartPay
- $100 bill credit on new smartphone activation online with SmartPay (comprising of $45 waived connection fee with online order + $55 bill credit) – now ended
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizing charger with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Updated Offer: Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (was $90) – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $110/mo. (main regions)
- Updated Offer: Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades (was 20GB for $80) – also valid on CA & US Unlimited with 20GB for $100/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 5GB Bonus data on the Unlimited and Connect Everything 10GB plan (all regions)
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing.
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- $35 Talk, Text & Data plan now comes with 2GB data (was 1GB + 500MB bonus previously)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Added the Motorola Moto G Stylus
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 with Fido Payment Program
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Motorola Moto G Fast, Samsung Galaxy A51, A70, A71 and S9 with Fido Payment Program
- Increased the activation fee from $40 to $45 (still waived with online orders)
- Brought back 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- New $40 plan with Unlimited Talk & Text + 3GB and $50 plan with Unlimited Talk & Text + 5GB (QC)
- $50 bill credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each)
- $100 bonus credit with trade-in when activating or upgrading to a new phone of $100 or more with Fido Payment
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sterilizer plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program with Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $4540 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G (128/512GB) and S20 Ultra 5G 128GB with select My Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71 with select My Tab
- 10GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom – Canada-US plans included – and on $35/mo. or more Freedom plans (in-store)
- Double data on $30 Promo Freedom 1GB plan when switching to Freedom (in-store)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- $100 Visa gift card on the LG K41s, K61, Motorola G Fast and TCL 10L
- $150 Visa gift card on the LG Velvet 5G, Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and TCL 10 Pro
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select Tab
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizing charger with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Added the ZTE Cymbal 2 to prepaid
- Brought back 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- Updated Offer:$50 plan with 8GB data – was $55 (QC)
- Updated Offer: removed and brought back 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans but now for BYO plans only – was also available on all tabs previously (QC)
- Reversed pricing for the Unlimited Talk & Text plan back to $30 instead of $35 (QC)
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation/upgrade with the Tab (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit each when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- 50% off SIM card when buying online (now ended)
- Added new $45 plan with 6.5GB data with AutoPay (main regions + MB/SK)
- $35 plan now comes with 2.5GB data with AutoPay – was 2GB (all regions except QC)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the LG Velvet with device payments
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and Note 20 Ultra with device payments
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sanitizer, plus 125 AIR MILES® Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- $5 off SIM card when buying online (now ended)
- Updated their long distance add-ons
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Added the Motorola Moto G Stylus
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro with Financing
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 7 and iPhone XS, and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones (A51, A71, S10 128GB, S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G) with Financing and/or Financing + Upfront Edge
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series
- Updated Offer: Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan + extra $100 credit if the device has a trade-in value of $100 or more
- Increased the activation fee from $40 to $45 (still waived with online orders)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizer plus Bonus Miles with either gift option when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $4540 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
SaskTel
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Galaxy Fit2 or UV Sanitizer, and 125 AIR Miles Bonus Miles + up to $550 trade-in credit
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, LG K61, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 10+, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 128GB, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
- $100 off new phone with a 2-year voice and data plan current plan or extra 5GB data for 12 months when upgrading a phone
- New $5 Unlimited data pass for 6 hours (not available with unlimited data plans)
- Brought back $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
Ongoing
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, LG G8X Thin Q, K61, Samsung Galaxy A71, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P40, Motorola Edge+ and Moto G Fast with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Live with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G
- Added the ZTE Cymbal 2 to prepaid
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case, plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus miles on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $1,300 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the LG K41S, LG K61 and Samsung Galaxy S20 with select 2-yr contract plan
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB and P40 Pro, Motorola Moto E (2020) and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB, with select 2-yr contract plans
- Bonus gifts on select smartphones with 2-yr contract plans: Huawei Freebuds Lite on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, JBL GO 2 speaker on the LG K61, LG Tone Infinim headphones on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
- Increased the activation fee from $20 to $25 (still waived with online orders)
- Increased the SIM card fee from $5 to $10
- Reduced data by 3GB on all All-Inclusive plans
- Reduced data to 6GB on the Basic plan from 8GB
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 68GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- $100 Bonus gift card on the LG K41s and TCL 10L
- $150 Bonus gift card on the LG Velvet 5G and TCL 10 Pro
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 7, Huawei P30, P30 Lite, P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with Sweet Pay
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and a71 with Sweet Pay
- Increased the activation fee from $40 to $45 (still waived with online orders)
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans for new activations and upgrades (QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade on a 2-year Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
