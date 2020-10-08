Rogers no longer plans to charge an additional fee for 5G service next year

Rogers has reversed its decision to charge customers for 5G access starting March 2021, as it had originally planned to do.
The Toronto-based national carrier planned to charge $15 per month for the access. Rogers has now updated its website to indicate that “5G access is included with Rogers Infinite plans at no extra charge.”
The carrier also notes that “5G access is also included with Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans at no extra charge.”
Rogers joins Bell and Telus, both of which also aren’t planning to charge for 5G access next year. Once Telus launched its 5G network in June, it indicated that it didn’t plan to charge customers for 5G access.
Although Bell had originally planned to charge $10 per month starting April 2021 following its 5G network launch on June 11th, the carrier also reversed its decision to charge an additional fee for 5G service.
Rogers’ decision to no longer charge for 5G access comes as it recently expanded its 5G service to dozens of new cities and towns across the country.
The carrier says that overtime, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. It notes that with ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond.
Source: Rogers
