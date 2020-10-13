A new report says that OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei is leaving the company after helping to run it since 2013
OnePlus has been in the midst of a significant shake-up lately as both founders appear to be leaving the company.
The TechCrunch report mentions that one of the sources close to the matter say that Pei is leaving OnePlus to start his own venture. That said, it’s not specified if this company will be in the mobile phone space or something else.
Rumours circulated back in June that Pei and Pete Lau, the company’s other founder, were shifting away from OnePlus. According to the rumour, Lau was moving up to work for the company that owned OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo. No rumours suggested Pei’s next move at the time.
Over the last few years, OnePlus has grown from an upstart company that few people knew to one of the world’s largest mobile phone brands. While the brand isn’t overly successful in Canada, the company has created strongholds in some Asian markets and India.
Source: TechCrunch
