OnePlus CEO and co-founder possibly shaking up the company

New rumours are circulating that the CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, will be shaking up his role at OnePlus by also working with Chinese tech company Oppo.
The reported tweet has since been deleted, but notable tech leaker Ice Universe said that both Lau and OnePlus’ co-founder Carl Pei are moving away from the company for an undisclosed reason.
The fact that the tweet has been deleted seems like it might mean the news is inaccurate, but if it is, OnePlus’ future could be different.
Lau and Pei started OnePlus with a small team in 2013, and since then, the company has grown from an upstart ‘Flagship killer’ to a full-fledged brand with its own flagship phones that compete directly with Apple, Samsung and Google.
The report from Winfuture mentions that before founding, OnePlus Lau worked for Oppo, which has since become one of the largest cellphone manufacturers worldwide. There are also reports that the same Chinese company is behind Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo. Recently, Lau mentioned that this company is called OPlus, but it’s still not clear if these smartphone manufacturers are actually associated with each other.
As of right now these are just rumours, but if Lau and Pei both begin to work at OnePlus and Oppo, we could start to see more Oppo tech in OnePlus phones and vice versa. That said, I find that OnePlus and Oppo are already making very similar phones, so it will be interesting to see what happens if this all turns out to be true.
Since Oppo doesn’t release phones in North America, the company could also use the OnePlus brand as a way into the western cellphone market.
Source: WinFuture
