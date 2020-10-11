Global PC shipments reach 10-year record in Q3 2020: report

Global PC shipments increased by 13 percent in Q3 2020 in a new 10-year record, according to a new report from analytics firm Canalys.
The report notes that there were 79.2 million units shipped in the quarter, which is the highest growth the market has seen in the past decade.
Canalys outlines that the growth can be attributed to continued demand during the second wave of COVID-19, as some countries and companies are continuing to invest in longer-term transitions to remote working.
“Shipments of notebooks and mobile workstations grew 28.3 percent year-on-year. This contrasted with desktop and desktop workstations, which saw shipments shrink by 26.0 percent, the report reads.
Lenovo took the top spot in the PC market with more than 19 million shipments. The company had 24.6 percent of the market share in Q3.
HP came in second place with 18.7 million units shipped. Dell followed with 11.9 million units shipped, and Apple came in fourth with 6.3 million units shopped.
“Vendors, the supply chain, and the channel have now had time to find their feet and allocate resources towards supplying notebooks, which continue to see massive demand from both businesses and consumers,” said Ishan Dutt, a Canalys analyst, in the report.
Canalys notes that after a weak Q1, the recovery in Q2 has continued into Q3, and it even grew on top of a strong market the previous year.
Image credit: Canalys
Source: Canalys
Comments