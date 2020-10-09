PREVIOUS|
News

Amazon Canada reveals Prime Day 2020 tech deals

Oct 9, 2020

8:57 AM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Canada Prime Day 2020

Amazon Canada has revealed some, not all, unfortunately, of its upcoming deals for its mega Prime Day sale. The discounts officially begin on October 13th for two days. Here is a teaser of what you can expect:

For those that are not Prime Day members, Amazon is offering a 30-day trial.

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Jul 21, 2020

1:16 PM EDT

Amazon Canada confirms Prime Day delayed to later this year

News

Sep 22, 2020

3:53 PM EDT

Amazon’s Prime Day might be on October 13 this year

News

Sep 17, 2020

1:09 AM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live on Amazon Canada [Update]

News

Oct 6, 2020

6:01 PM EDT

Amazon discounting Echo hardware including Echo Auto, Show 5 and more [Updated]

Comments