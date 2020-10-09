Tim Hortons giving free donut this weekend with in-app orders

Tim Hortons is offering you a free donut this Thanksgiving weekend, simply because they are thankful and probably want to increase the bottom line before its next quarterly earnings.
This deal is only available to those who use their mobile app and order ahead. In a statement to MobileSyrup, Timmies noted, ‘This Thanksgiving weekend, from October 9 to October 12, 2020, Tim Hortons guests who make an eligible beverage purchase through the Tim Hortons mobile app can receive a free donut of their choice – any flavor, including Dream Donuts!’
Pretty good deal if you like Tim Hortons and wanted to save a buck.
