Google rolling out Tasks integration in Calendar for Android and iOS

Google is officially starting to roll out Tasks integration in Calendar for Android and iOS, as first reported by 9to5Google.
“You can now create and view tasks in Google Calendar on Android and iOS. Previously, you could only do this in Calendar on the web,” Google outlines.
There’s a new ‘Task’ button that appears in the bottom-right corner of the Android and iOS app that is next to the ‘Event’ and ‘Reminder’ buttons.
Once you click it, you’re taken to a fullscreen UI for editing. You can assign a date and choose whether it repeats, and you can also quickly change which account it appears under. When you slide down this screen, you can see your calendar in the background.
“Adding tasks to your calendar keeps to-do’s visible and allocates time for you to accomplish them, helping you accomplish what’s important,’ the tech giant states.
The feature is rolling out now and will be available to all G Suite and personal Gmail accounts in the coming weeks.
Source: 9to5Google
