PREVIOUS|
News

Cobra Kai Never Dies: Season three returns January 8, 2021

Season 4 coming as well

Oct 2, 2020

3:51 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix has officially announced that season three of the hit karate show is coming out on January 8th, 2021.

This follows the release of seasons one and two, which hit Netflix on August 28th.

Netflix bought Cobra Kai as a three-season package from YouTube and the reports at the time said that the show was finished. Netflix has already aired the first two seasons that previously appeared on YouTube, and there was speculation that the new un-aired third season that was supposed to be the finale would be re-shot to create room for a fourth season.

Now that this trailer has dropped, it appears that’s true. It looks like Netflix may have re-shot some of season three because, at the end of the trailer, it says that season four is “in training.” This hints that we’re going to get more Cobra Kai in the future.

I’m a massive fan of the show, but I’m not sure how much I agree with Netflix extending what could have been a reasonably succinct series. The streaming giant has already shifted the marketing for Cobra Kai to make it seem like a teen action drama instead of a TV show more focused on the theme of balance.

Source: Netflix

Related Articles

News

May 29, 2020

5:08 PM EDT

YouTube reportedly trying to sell Cobra Kai Season 3

News

Sep 27, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

Netflix to release anime series based on ‘Resident Evil’ in 2021

News

Oct 1, 2020

6:13 PM EDT

Only select new Macs are going to get 4K Netflix with macOS Big Sur

Resources

Sep 29, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in October

Comments