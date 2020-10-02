PREVIOUS
Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $299 at The Source

These headphones don't go down to this price that often

Oct 2, 2020

10:49 AM EDT

If you’re still waiting to get a pair of AirPod Pro earbuds, The Source has them on sale for $299, which is $30 off.

This doesn’t make the headphones incredibly cheap, but we don’t often see them go on sale at all, so this is still a noteworthy deal.

These are Apple’s high-end earbuds with active noise-cancelling and a wireless charging case that brings the overall battery to 24-hours of listening time.

If you order them online, you also get free shipping.

You can check out the deal at The Source here.

Source: The Source

