Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to $299 at The Source

If you’re still waiting to get a pair of AirPod Pro earbuds, The Source has them on sale for $299, which is $30 off.
This doesn’t make the headphones incredibly cheap, but we don’t often see them go on sale at all, so this is still a noteworthy deal.
These are Apple’s high-end earbuds with active noise-cancelling and a wireless charging case that brings the overall battery to 24-hours of listening time.
If you order them online, you also get free shipping.
You can check out the deal at The Source here.
Source: The Source
