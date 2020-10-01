Xplornet acquires Calgary-based CCI Wireless

Xplornet has acquired Corridor Communications, which operates Calgary-based internet service provider CCI Wireless.
CCI Wireless offers broadband solutions to rural homes in Alberta, along with enterprise clients across western Canada. It’s unknown how much Xplornet paid as part of the deal.
Xplornet notes that it plans to build on existing CCI Wireless operations in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan by retaining the company’s employees. It outlines that this will deepen its operational presence in western Canada and its ties to rural communities in the west.
“This exciting acquisition will join CCI Wireless’ Western depth and robust network to Xplornet’s nation-wide team and state-of-the-art rural broadband infrastructure,” said Xplornet CEO Allison Lenehan, in a press release.
Xplornet says that both companies share a commitment to expanding connectivity and supporting technological innovation in rural communities.
“With this acquisition, rural residents in western Canada will benefit from stronger competition and a newly-strengthened operational presence tightly connected to rural communities in western Canada,” Xplornet notes.
The company says this announcement builds on its plan to invest $500 million over five years to deploy hybrid fibre wireless and satellite technology in its network to deliver broadband services to meet rural Canadians’ needs.
Source: Xplornet
