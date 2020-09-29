Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in October 2020

Every month, Xbox offers four games at at no additional cost to those who are subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.
Now, Xbox has revealed the following Games with Gold titles for October:
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (regularly $16.99 CAD) — Available October 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Maid of Sker (regularly $31.99) — Available October 16th to November 15th on Xbox One
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (regularly $14.99) — Available October 1st to 15th, original Xbox game playable on Xbox One and Xbox 360 via backward compatibility
- Costume Quest (regularly $14.99) — Available October 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (and Xbox One via backward compatibility)
It’s important to note that Microsoft itself isn’t selling Xbox Live Gold’s $69.99 for 12-months subscription anymore. Instead, it’s only selling $11.99/month and $29.99/three-month subscriptions. That said, retailers like Best Buy Canada and EB Games Canada still carry the 12-month option.
Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold is also included in a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate subscription alongside Game Pass on console, PC and Android.
Image credit: THQ Nordic
Source: Xbox
