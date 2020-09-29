PREVIOUS|
Google extends no-limit Meet calls for free users until March 31, 2021

The extensions comes just a day before Google originally planned to limit free users to 60-minute calls

Sep 29, 2020

2:43 PM EDT

Google decided to keep Meet free to use until March 31st, 2021 instead of reverting to the limited free accounts as planned.

Earlier this year, Google made its new Hangouts Meet service free for anyone with a Google account. That meant up to 100-person calls with no time limits. However, the company planned instate a 60-minute call limit for free users on September 30th.

According to a new blog post from Google, that plan has changed and it will continue unlimited Meet calls for free Gmail users into next year.

“As we look ahead to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, PTA meetings and weddings hosted over video, we want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months. As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31, 2021 for Gmail accounts,” the blog reads.

The company notes that there is, technically, a 24-hour limit but it seems highly unlikely that anyone would actually hit that.

Still, this means Meet will continue to be a helpful tool for those looking to keep in touch with family and friends, or do anything else over video for the foreseeable future.

Source: Google Via: 9to5Google

