Ikea is partnering with Asus ROG to launch new gaming furniture

Ikea and Asus are teaming up to make “ROG affordable gaming accessories” with a line of 30 products.
With ROG, Ikea wants to combine its furnishing knowledge with ROG’s gaming experience, to make gaming even more comfortable.
Ikea Product Development Center in Shanghai will be developing the new gaming furniture.
Ikea and ROG designers got together with professional gamers and “gaming lovers” to explore the furnishing needs of gamers and identify the list functions they need to have high-quality gaming experience at home.
“By teaming up with ROG, Ikea wants to combine its home furnishing knowledge with ROG’s expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience,” the company wrote. Ikea doesn’t specifically say what it means by “affordable gaming furniture and accessories,” but it’s likely gaming desks and chairs will be included.
Ikea will launch the upcoming gaming furniture in China first in February of 2021 and be available everywhere else in October 2021.
Ikea is really taking gaming seriously; a previous Ikea Taiwan furniture catalogue offered a special version filled with couches and dressers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Soon you’ll be able to enjoy playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in new Ikea gaming furniture.
Source: Ikea
Comments