PREVIOUS
News

This Ikea catalogue has an Animal Crossing version, and it’s fantastic

It’s just as fun as the regular catalogue, but twice as cute

Aug 21, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Ikea Taiwan’s latest furniture catalogue offers a special version filled with couches and dressers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can check out the full version of the Animal Crossing catalogue on the Ikea Taiwan Facebook page, but we’ve also highlighted some of our favourite sections below.

Sadly, the game-based catalogue and the real one aren’t exactly the same, but its a fun attempt, and it’s nice to see brands like Ikea and Hellmann’s utilizing Nintendo’s hit Switch game in unique ways.

Source: Ikea Taiwan Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Reviews

Aug 21, 2020

12:29 PM EDT

Lego’s new NES set is intricate and impressive

News

Aug 18, 2020

12:50 PM EDT

Montreal-based ThunderLotus’ Spiritfarer now available on consoles, PC

News

Dec 9, 2019

8:42 AM EST

Ikea smart blinds to likely get HomeKit support early next year

News

Jan 23, 2020

5:04 PM EST

Ikea collaborates with Teenage Engineering on speakers and lights

Comments