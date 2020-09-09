PREVIOUS|
Crave update brings autoplay toggle and more to iPhone and iPad

The update also increases the duration of offline downloads to 30 days

Sep 9, 2020

2:53 PM EDT

Crave

Bell Media’s Crave app just received an update for iOS users.

The update adds features like ‘Autoplay Toggle,’ which lets users turn on or off autoplay from the settings menu. There’s also now surround sound on Chromecast that lets users watch content in 5.1 surround sound when casting from their iPhone or iPad to a Chromecast.

Additionally, Crave on iOS now has an offline download duration of 30 days, giving users more time to watch downloaded content.

Back in March, Crave brought 1080p download support to iPhone and iPad. 

Source: App Store

Comments