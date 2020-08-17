Grab the OnePlus 7T for roughly $533 CAD from B&H Photo

If you’re a fan of OnePlus’ smartphone, but you’re not a fan of the high price tags, you’ll be happy to know the OnePlus 7T is on sale right now.
U.S.-based retailer B&H is selling the ‘Glacier Blue’ option with 128GB of storage for $399 USD, which amounts to roughly $533 CAD. B&H also offers free shipping to Canada on orders over $99 USD.
If you’re on the fence regarding the phone, you can read our review here. That said, it’s boasting a decently sized 90Hz 6.55-inch screen for one-handed use. Plus, it has a fantastic triple camera array.
The OnePlus 7T also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and OnePlus’ awesome fast-charging tech. It may be a phone from the middle of last year, but it was built to compete with many of the major flagships from 2020 — the only feature it’s missing is 5G.
Source: B&H Photo
