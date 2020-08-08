OnePlus teasers show Android 11 always-on display, dark mode and new UI

Several OnePlus teaser images shared on Weibo (or leaked) indicate some of the changes coming with the company’s Android 11-based OxygenOS update.
The teasers highlight three main things. The first is a “Major UI Change.” Unfortunately, it’s not immediately clear what this means, but the accompanying image suggests OnePlus could mimic Samsung’s One UI. Specifically, some OnePlus apps could sport a similar layout that pushes content to the lower half of the screen, making it easier to reach.
OxygenOS 11 looks good!
With Always On Display, finally!!!s pic.twitter.com/khgTjrG61r
— Alvin (@sondesix) August 7, 2020
In a separate teaser posted on Twitter by the company’s CEO, Pete Lau describes the design as “fresh.”
The second major teaser is an improved dark mode in Android 11. It’s not clear what the improvement is, though. 9to5Google suggested it could be the “improved” dark mode experiment that launched on the OnePlus 7T. However, it’s likely the addition of a dark mode toggle — something already confirmed for Android 11, and that’s long overdue for OnePlus phones.
Finally, the third teaser shows several designs for OnePlus’ upcoming always-on display. Another feature that OnePlus fans have eagerly awaited, the always-on display should bring some unique and exciting designs. The teaser also shows off some more traditional always-on display designs.
We don't mind if you want to get fresh with us. #OxygenOS11 pic.twitter.com/WP9SzLM1oN
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 7, 2020
9to5Google notes that these teasers likely apply to OnePlus’ HydrogenOS, which it uses on the Chinese models of its smartphones. However, OxygenOS should sport similar designs in North America.
Judging by these teasers, OxygenOS 11 and Android 11 on OnePlus smartphones could be a significant refresh.
Source: Alvin (@sondesix), Pete Lau, Weibo Via: 9to5Google
