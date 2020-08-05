SaskTel launches its first long range wide area network to adopt smart technologies

SaskTel has launched its first long range wide area network (LoRaWAN), which aims to handle a wide range of smart city applications.
The carrier notes it will be used to deliver the real-time data requirements of modern smart technologies that are transforming businesses and industries.
“With coverage blanketing Regina and Saskatoon, the SaskTel LoRaWAN creates new, cost effective opportunities for businesses of all sizes to enhance and evolve their operations,” SaskTel outlined in an emailed press release.
SaskTel says businesses will be able to deploy machine-to-machine applications and Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices by leveraging the low data, more efficient and inexpensive hardware benefits of LoRaWAN technology.
It has partnered with eleven-x, which is a global IoT company that works with cities to provide wireless and real-time solutions that can be managed remotely. The company will help with the deployment of third-party sensors, secure cloud-based network services and remote infrastructure management.
“Our business customers in Regina and Saskatoon now have access to a powerful platform that they can utilize to better integrate state-of-the-art smart technologies into their day-to-day operations to better meet the needs and wants of their customers today and in the future,” said SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett, in the press release.
SaskTel’s launch of LoRaWAN is part of its commitment to invest $324 million in Saskatchewan in 2020 and 2021 and over $1.4 billion over the next five years.
Comments