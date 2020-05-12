SaskTel investing $324 million between 2020-2021 to enhance services

SaskTel is investing $324 million CAD in Saskatchewan between 2020 and 2021 to improve services across the province.
The carrier says it is investing over $1.4 billion over the next five years to enhance wireless, internet, television, data and IP-based technologies.
“How we connect and interact with one another has dramatically changed in a very short time frame, but thanks to important investments like these, our advanced and robust networks will continue to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them today and well into the future,” said Doug Burnett, the president and CEO of Sasktel, in a press release.
SaskTel notes that $73 million will go towards the Fibre to the x (FTTx) program, which is an initiative to upgrade its wireline broadband network to meet growing demand and bring its fibre optics network to customers’ homes and businesses.
Further, $35 million will go towards wireless network enhancements, and $78.9 million is designated towards rural wireless enhancements.
The carrier is also going to spend $77.6 million on different initiatives for wireline network growth, including network modernization, access and core demand and growth, along with community participation programs and partnerships.
Lastly, $60 million will go towards improving customer services through investments in Information Technology (IT) and Information Systems (IS) platforms.
