Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch 3 — yes, you read that correctly.
The tech giant is calling its next wearable the Watch 3 and not Watch 2 for reasons that remain unclear.
The Watch 3 features a premium stainless steel chassis and a leather band. Samsung has also brought back the Galaxy Watch’s gear-like rotating bezel. Even with the bezel, the Watch 3 is 14 percent thinner, 8 percent smaller and 15 percent lighter than the original Galaxy Watch.
Additionally, the Watch 3 sports running analysis functionality, as well as fall detection and sleep management. In the U.S. the watch includes an oxygen detection feature, but the feature, unfortunately, isn’t coming to Canada at launch.
There’s also a home training feature included in the Galaxy Watch 3, which is great for those of us practicing social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The home training also sports a library of 120 different video workouts that users can cast to their smart TVs.
The Tizen-powered smartwatch also offers the ability to look at images, features smart replies and includes auto chat history, alongside new hand gestures like rotating your wrist to mute an alarm or an incoming call.
The 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 costs $599 CAD and is available in ‘Mystic Black’ and ‘Mystic Silver,’ and the 41mm in ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Silver’ version costs $549.
The device releases on August 5th, and if you purchase the Watch 3 between its launch and September 4th, you’ll get an e-voucher for a Wireless DuoPad at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com or an authorized retailer.
Image credit: Samsung
