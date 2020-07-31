Government’s COVID Alert exposure notification app now available for download

Update: You can learn more about how COVID Alert works and where it will be available here.
Roughly a week after the Canadian government launched a beta test for its COVID Alert exposure notification app, it’s become available for download.
Canadians on both iOS and Android platforms are now able to download the app. It’s available for free on the App Store here and on the Play Store here.
COVID Alert relies on the exposure notification API developed by Google and Apple. The API uses Bluetooth to communicate anonymous, non-identifiable codes between smartphones with the app installed. Smartphones store these anonymous codes.
Then, when someone receives a positive test, they can use the app to upload the anonymous codes. Other phones check the uploaded codes for matches and let users know if there was a possible exposure to COVID-19.
Those curious about how the app looks can check out MobileSyrup’s first look here. Stayed tuned to MobileSyrup for more details on COVID Alert.
Comments