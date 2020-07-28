Dropbox rolling out new eSign feature for desktop users

Dropbox is leveraging its acquisition of HelloSign to launch a new way for desktop users to electronically sign documents.
HelloSign eSignatures are currently only available on the web, and there don’t seem to be any signs of a mobile release. Android Police received access to a test account and detailed how the new feature functions.
Users can select the new ‘Send for Signature’ button that redirects to the new eSign workflow. From there, users have the option to declare that they are the sole signee or identify the other parties to the document.
Next, users can select any of the options including signature, initials, date signed, text box and checkbox from the toolbar. Then you can double click on the document to determine where you want to drop them.
You can also adjust text boxes for typeface and point size, and assets can be resized and assigned to different signees.
Dropbox is starting to roll out the new feature today.
Source: Android Police
Comments