Second Animal Crossing summer update brings Dream Suite and cloud saves

The second summer update is coming out for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on July 30th with three significant new features.
The first, and most exciting, is the addition of something similar to the ‘Dream Suite’ from previous titles in the series. Post-update, when you nap in your house, you’ll be transported to a strange realm where the previous caretaker of the Dream Suite, Luna, will help send you to other ‘Dream Islands.’
When you visit someone’s Dream Island, you can do whatever you want because nothing is saved. This is more of a fun way to show off cool island designs to people without them actively playing with them at the same time.
Each player will get a ‘Dream Address,’ so if you see one shared online or you share yours with a friend, you can easily take a nap and check out their island, according to The Verge.
The second major update is a small summer festival every Sunday at 7 PM local time. The event includes a fireworks show and a raffle run by none other than Crazy Redd, who also runs the black market art dealer-ship.
What might be the most important part of the update for some will be the addition of a form of cloud saving. So far, the feature seems vague, but basing the new announcement with what Nintendo explained around the time of the game’s launch, it appears that this is just a failsafe for if you lose or break your Switch console.
This is not, I repeat, IS NOT a way to transfer your save files back and forth between two or more Switch consoles like a traditional cloud save feature allows you to do on many other consoles and games.
As frustrating as that is for people with more than one Switch or that want to play using a friend’s console when they’re visiting, The Verge reports that Nintendo is planning a feature for New Horizons that allows users to move save data to another system later on in 2020. However, it’s still unclear if that update will allow players to move back and forth between systems or if it will be a limited move too.
At the end of the update teaser video, Nintendo briefly mentions that a fall update will be coming out during autumn.
