Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in August 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in August.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In August, the service will add the following programming:
- Bancroft: season 2 — BritBox Exclusive (08/04/2020)
- Moving On: seasons 1-9 — BritBox Exclusive (08/07/2020)
- QI: season R — BritBox Exclusive (08/14/20)
- There She Goes: season 2, episodes 1 & 2 – weekly — BritBox Original Co-production (08/18/20)
- Murder, Mystery and My Family: season 3 — BritBox Exclusive (08/21/20)
- Murder, Mystery and My Family: Case Closed? — BritBox Exclusive (08/21/20)
- Agatha Christie’s Marple: seasons 1-5 — BritBox Exclusive (08/25/20)
