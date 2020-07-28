PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in August 2020

Jul 28, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in August.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In August, the service will add the following programming:

  • Bancroft: season 2 — BritBox Exclusive (08/04/2020)
  • Moving On: seasons 1-9 — BritBox Exclusive (08/07/2020)
  • QI: season R — BritBox Exclusive (08/14/20)
  • There She Goes: season 2, episodes 1 & 2 – weekly — BritBox Original Co-production (08/18/20)
  • Murder, Mystery and My Family: season 3 — BritBox Exclusive (08/21/20)
  • Murder, Mystery and My Family: Case Closed? — BritBox Exclusive (08/21/20)
  • Agatha Christie’s Marple: seasons 1-5 — BritBox Exclusive (08/25/20)

Check out what became available on BritBox July.

