Here’s what coming to BritBox in July 2020

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in July.
The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to such series as Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In July, Britbox is getting the following programming:
- Father Brown: season 8 — episodes 1 & 2, two episodes weekly — Britbox Exclusive (07/01/2020)
- The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher (07/03/2020)
- The Murder at Road Hill House (07/03/2020)
- The Murder on Angel Lane (07/03/2020)
- Beyond The Pale (07/03/2020)
- The Ties that Bind (07/03/2020)
- An Inspector Calls — Britbox Exclusive (07/07/2020)
- Doctor Blake Mysteries: seasons 1 – 3 (07/10/2020)
- Tartan Noir (07/10/2020)
- Taggart: seasons 12-27 (07/14/2020)
- Rebus: season 1 (07/17/2020)
- She-Dunnit: Agatha Christie & Her Legacy (07/21/2020)
- Miss Marple Remastered — Britbox Exclusive (07/21/2020)
- The Murder of Roger Ackroyd – Radio Version (07/21/2020)
- Agatha’s Christie’s Poirot (07/21/2020)
- Best in Paradise — Britbox Original (07/24/2020)
- The Fall: seasons 1-3 (07/28/2020)
- River (07/31/2020)
