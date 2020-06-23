PREVIOUS
Resources

Here’s what coming to BritBox in July 2020

Jun 23, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to their British programming-focused streaming service in July.

The service, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to such series as Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In July, Britbox is getting the following programming:

  • Father Brown: season 8 — episodes 1 & 2, two episodes weekly — Britbox Exclusive (07/01/2020)
  • The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher (07/03/2020)
  • The Murder at Road Hill House (07/03/2020)
  • The Murder on Angel Lane (07/03/2020)
  • Beyond The Pale (07/03/2020)
  • The Ties that Bind (07/03/2020)
  • An Inspector Calls — Britbox Exclusive (07/07/2020)
  • Doctor Blake Mysteries: seasons 1 – 3 (07/10/2020)
  • Tartan Noir (07/10/2020)
  • Taggart: seasons 12-27 (07/14/2020)
  • Rebus: season 1 (07/17/2020)
  • She-Dunnit: Agatha Christie & Her Legacy (07/21/2020)
  • Miss Marple Remastered — Britbox Exclusive (07/21/2020)
  • The Murder of Roger Ackroyd – Radio Version (07/21/2020)
  • Agatha’s Christie’s Poirot (07/21/2020)
  • Best in Paradise — Britbox Original (07/24/2020)
  • The Fall: seasons 1-3 (07/28/2020)
  • River (07/31/2020)

Related Articles

Resources

May 25, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in June 2020

News

Jun 5, 2020

7:01 PM EDT

BritBox is now available via Amazon Prime Video in Canada

Resources

Apr 22, 2020

7:02 AM EDT

Here’s what coming to BritBox in May 2020

Comments