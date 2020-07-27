YouTube Kids will release over 100 movies for free, but not in Canada

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many kids are forced to stay home, which can get crazy boring.
Now, YouTube is offering a solution by providing more than 100 movies to its Kids collection. Additionally, the service will gradually release more than 100 full-length movies, specials and educational content until the end of August. YouTube Kids will release new movies every Monday for the next five weeks and will release these titles in the Shows category.
Unfortunately, Canadians shouldn’t get excited, as this announcement is only available for those in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. Android Police says it’s pretty sure U.S. will be apart of the initiative, which is good for Canada.
Some of the titles that’ll be available on YouTube Kids are Tayo the Little Bus, Baby Shark and Pinkfong, The Wiggles, Elmo’s World News, Paddington. There will also be original content for free such as Spookiz.
Source: Google Blog Via: Android Police
Comments