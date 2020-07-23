Twitter CEO considering subscription model following decline in ad revenue

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says the company is looking at additional ways to increase revenue, including the possibility of a subscription model.
This comes as the company is facing a decline in its advertising business. News of a possible Twitter subscription model broke once it was revealed through job listings that the platform was looking for new employees to help it build a subscription platform.
Dorsey now says users will “likely see some tests this year” and that he has “a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter.” He says the company is in the early phases of exploring the option.
“We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business,” Dorsey told CNN Business. “We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage paywalls … we think is complementary.”
This comes as Dorsey apologized for Twitter’s massive security breach from last week that allowed hackers to gain access to numerous high-profile accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
“Security doesn’t have an end point. It’s a constant iteration. We will continue to go above and beyond here as we continue to secure our systems and as we continue to work with external firms and law enforcement,” he said.
Although it’s still in the early stages, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of subscription models Twitter will begin to test.
Source: CNN Business
