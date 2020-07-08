Twitter indicates it’s developing a new subscription platform

Twitter is reportedly working on creating a subscription platform for its social network, according to a new job listing.
The listing outlines that Twitter has an internal team called “Gryphon,” which is focused on creating a subscription platform. It reveals that Twitter is currently looking for engineers to join this team.
“We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter,” the job listing reads.
The job posting does not reveal what Twitter plans to do with a subscription service or how it would implement it into its platform.
Twitter currently gets most of its revenue through ad sales and data licensing, so a subscription service would be another way for it to make money by offering special or exclusive content.
The Verge notes that Twitter could also potentially be working on a subscription service similar to Twitch or Patreon, where users could subscribe to individual accounts.
It’s important to note that this isn’t Twitter’s first time considering subscriptions for its service, as it conducted a survey a few years ago to determine if users would be willing to pay for breaking new alerts or other services.
Although there are several possibilities for what a Twitter subscription service would look like, it’s clearly still in the early stages of development and likely won’t be rolling out anytime soon.
Comments