How to watch Microsoft’s all-digital Xbox Games Showcase

With the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) cancelled this year, Xbox has opted to run a near-monthly series of digital events to promote its next-gen Xbox Series X console.
Now, the company is set to hold its biggest Series X event so far, the Xbox Games Showcase, to reveal footage from a variety of Xbox Game Studios titles.
Leading into the event on Thursday, July 23rd is a pre-show at 11am ET hosted by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley. The one-hour presentation will feature some “world premieres” and be streamed exclusively on YouTube Gaming.
The main event, meanwhile, will kick off at 12pm ET. The roughly one-hour showcase will provide a first full look at Halo Infinite‘s campaign, as well as several other titles. For more on what to expect from the event, check out our comprehensive round-up here.
The Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed on Xbox’s official website and on Xbox One, as well as Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Other than Halo Infinite gameplay, what are you hoping to see from the event? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Xbox
