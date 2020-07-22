PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation Summer Sale discounts titles like Control, Death Stranding and more

The Summer Sale is available from July 22nd until August 6th.

Jul 22, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Sony’s PlayStation is now offering discounts towards video games for its Summer Sale. The Summer Sale is available from July 22nd until August 6th.

These titles on sale include some hits including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year and Control.

Here are some of the games discounted:

There are a lot more titles on sale, check them out here. (Also $52 off for Control, dang)

Source: PlayStation Store

Related Articles

News

Jul 15, 2020

11:44 AM EDT

Sony is reportedly boosting PS5 production by 50 percent

News

Oct 23, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Sony now running PlayStation Store ‘October Savings’ sale

News

Jul 9, 2020

4:49 PM EDT

Sony spends $250 million for a minority stake in Epic Games

News

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

Comments