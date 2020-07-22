Sony’s PlayStation is now offering discounts towards video games for its Summer Sale. The Summer Sale is available from July 22nd until August 6th.
These titles on sale include some hits including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year and Control.
Here are some of the games discounted:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection: now $55.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil 3: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: now $24.99, was $49.99
- EA Sports FIFA 20: now $15.99, was 29.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Need for Speed Heat: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: now $16.79, was $55.99
- The Last of Us Remastered: now $14.99, was $19.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: now $22.49, was $29.99
- Control: now $27.99, was $79.99
- Death Stranding: now $47.99, was $79.99
There are a lot more titles on sale, check them out here. (Also $52 off for Control, dang)
Source: PlayStation Store
