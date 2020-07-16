Rogers for Business launches two new solutions to support remote working

Rogers for Business is launching two new work from home solutions to support businesses that need to enable their employees to work remotely.
The first solution is called ‘Rogers Business Internet at Home’ and gives employees a dedicated business connection separate from their home network that also blocks access to websites that launch malware.
The other solution is called ‘Rogers Secure Remote Worker’ and helps protect a company’s data and devices while employees work remotely.
The tool securely connects employees’ devices to the company network through a cloud-based VPN, turning any residential Wi-Fi network into an extension of the company LAN. Businesses can also apply company security policies to restrict access to their network.
“Rogers for Business now offers Canadian businesses the ability to offer solutions to complement an employee’s home internet that will enhance productivity, security, and encourage digital collaboration for at home workers,” said Dean Prevost, the president of Rogers for Business, in a press release.
Rogers notes that both of these work from home solutions are supported by 24/7 technical service and support with contact-free installation.
Source: Rogers
