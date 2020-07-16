LG Canada has announced that the Velvet 5G is coming to Canada on August 7th.
The Velvet will be available at Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Vidéotron, Virgin, Best Buy, TBooth, Wireless Etc. (Costco), The Mobile Shop, The Source, Visions, Wal-Mart, Wireless Wave, WOW Mobile and Xplore Mobile.
If you pre-order the phone between July 16th and August 6th on LG.ca and with participating carriers, you’ll get a $200 CAD Visa gift card and a pair of LG Tone Free wireless earbuds.
A lot of the above retailers don’t have pricing for the Velvet on their sites yet, though on Bell’s website, the Velvet is listed as costing $750. Bell’s no-contract pricing has always been higher than other carriers. As more carrier pricing becomes available, this story will be updated.
The LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch P-OLED panel with a 2,460 x 1,080 pixel resolution. Additionally, the smartphone sports a Snapdragon 765 5G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The phone features a 4,300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, MIL-STD 810G compliance, HDR10, IP68 water and dust resistance and Android 10 out of the box.
On the back, the handset features a waterdrop-style triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and 5-megapixel depth shooter. Flipping the device to its front, the Velvet sports a 16-megapixel camera and a waterdrop notch.
The LG Velvet will be available in ‘Aurora Gray’ and ‘Illusion Sunset’ colours in Canada. The smartphone launched back in June in the United States.
MobileSyrup will have more on the LG Velvet 5G in the coming weeks.
