Bell Media’s CTV app for iOS and Android now offers a new design with more live streaming options.
The update features an expansion of content options, including live and on-demand streaming of CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel and CTV Sci-Fi Channel and CTV Life Channel. This update is available on Android TV and iOS now and is coming to Android later.
Furthermore, CTV Throwback, CTV Movies, and SnackableTV are completely unlocked for users with no subscription or sign-in required. CTV Throwback shows are also uncropped in their original 4:3 aspect ratio.
A TV service provider sign-in is required for access to full seasons of TV shows, and access to the live streams of CTV Comedy, CTV Drama, CTV Sci-Fi and CTV Life. Additionally, you’ll need to sign in to continue watching where you left off.
The CTV app on iOS and Android.
Source: Google Play, App Store
