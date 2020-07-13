Google’s Pixel Buds (2020) are now available in Canada

Google’s second-generation wireless Pixel Buds (2020) are now available in Canada for $239.
The Pixel Buds are launching here first in ‘Clearly White’ followed by ‘Quite Mint’ and ‘Almost Black’ at a later date. The ‘Oh So Orange’ that launched in the U.S. a few months ago isn’t coming to Canada at all.
Notable features include Google Assistant integration, IPX3 water and dust resistance, a Qi charging case and ‘Adaptive Sound’ functionality that adjusts the earbuds’ volume based on the surrounding ambient noise.
I’ve been using the Pixel Buds for the past week, and overall, I’m impressed with them. They’re comfortable, sound great and easily connect to a variety of devices. My main issue with the Buds is that their battery life comes in at a middling five to six hours.
For more on the Pixel Buds, check out my review of the wireless earbuds.
The new Pixel Buds are available for $239 through Google’s Store and at retailers like Best Buy Canada and Staples.
