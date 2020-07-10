TCL 10 Pro and 10L are both now available in Canada

The TCL 10 and 10 Pro are now available in Canada.
Earlier this year, TCL, the owner of the Blackberry and Alcatel brands in Canada, announced its first self-branded smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.
These two smartphones are now available at Bell, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Telus.
With Bell, the 10L costs $350 CAD outright on a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13.17, and the 10 Pro costs $700 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $25.23. Virgin Mobile’s pricing is expected to be similar.
At Telus, the 10L costs $345 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13, and the 10 pro costs $665 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $26. Koodo’s pricing is similar with a monthly subsidizing rate of $25 for the 10 Pro instead.
If you purchase a TCL 10 Pro between July 10th and 16th, you’ll also get a 43-inch TCL TV. Register at this link by July 31st and keep the device as carriers will verify that you still own the smartphone.
The two TCL mid-range smartphones offer a quad-camera setup, a Qualcom 600-series processor, and come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with a promised upgrade to Android 11.
