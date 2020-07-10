PREVIOUS|
TCL 10 Pro and 10L are both now available in Canada

These two smartphones are now available at Bell, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Telus

Jul 10, 2020

10:01 AM EDT

The TCL 10 and 10 Pro are now available in Canada.

Earlier this year, TCL, the owner of the Blackberry and Alcatel brands in Canada, announced its first self-branded smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.

These two smartphones are now available at Bell, Virgin Mobile, Koodo and Telus.

With Bell, the 10L costs $350 CAD outright on a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13.17, and the 10 Pro costs $700 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $25.23. Virgin Mobile’s pricing is expected to be similar.

At Telus, the 10L costs $345 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13, and the 10 pro costs $665 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $26. Koodo’s pricing is similar with a monthly subsidizing rate of $25 for the 10 Pro instead.

If you purchase a TCL 10 Pro between July 10th and 16th, you’ll also get a 43-inch TCL TV. Register at this link by July 31st and keep the device as carriers will verify that you still own the smartphone.

The two TCL mid-range smartphones offer a quad-camera setup, a Qualcom 600-series processor, and come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with a promised upgrade to Android 11.

