Here’s our best look yet at the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The images below are likely our best look yet at Samsung’s often-rumoured Galaxy Tab S7. The tech giant is expected to reveal the tablet in July officially.
The Tab S7 sports a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S6, but Samsung seems to be shifting the camera position to the lengthier side of the device.
According to previous leaks, the Tab S7 features a Snapdragon 865+ processor with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and 45W charging.
The real-world images of the device were spotted on Safety Korea’s website by SamMobile.
These photographs showcase both the front and the back of the Tab S7, including its rear-facing dual-camera setup with rumoured 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.
If recent reports are accurate, the Tab S7 series will be available on July 22nd.
Source: Evan Blass, SamMobile
