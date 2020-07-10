Far Cry 6 leaks on PSN with 2021 release, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito

Far Cry 6 has been leaked on Hong Kong’s PlayStation Store, revealing the open-world shooter’s cover art, setting, villain and release date.
Most notably, the game will star Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing drug lord Gustavo Fring on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Esposito was rumoured to be in the next Far Cry after he told Collider in a recent interview that he was going to be in a “huge” upcoming game.
A specific developer hasn’t been mentioned, but presumably, the game is being handled by Ubisoft Montreal, given that the series’ last few entries, including Far Cry 5, were handled by the Canadian studio.
According to the PSN listing, Esposito will play Anton Castillo, the dictator of the fictional “tropical paradise” of Yara, who is “intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps.” Players will assume the role of Dani Rojas, “a local Yaran,” and “become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.”
In terms of gameplay, the listing says players can “employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.” First introduced in Far Cry 5, Fangs for Hire are animals like dogs or bears that you can recruit to help you fight enemies.
Finally, the PSN page points to a February 18th, 2021 release date for Far Cry 6. The game is said to be coming to both PS4 and PS5, with a free upgrade set to be offered between the current- and next-gen versions. Given that previous Far Cry games have been multi-platform, it’s safe to say that Far Cry 6 will also land on Xbox One and Xbox Series X with a similar upgrade offer.
Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp
— Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020
A few hours after the leak surfaced, the official Far Cry Twitter account confirmed that Far Cry 6 will be revealed at Ubisoft’s all-digital Forward event on Sunday, July 12th. Find out how to tune into the E3-like event here.
Update 10/07/20 at 11:54am ET — Updated with Ubisoft’s official response to the leak.
