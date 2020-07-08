PREVIOUS|
News

Google Assistant is getting home/away triggers with ‘presence detections’

Originally promised for 2019, the feature is now coming later this year

Jul 8, 2020

1:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Google announced at the Smart Home Virtual Summit that it’s looking to expand on Google Assistant’s capability.

The search engine company said it is approaching this at the primary-developer focused presentation by adding new features.

The announcement is consistent with Google’s stance last year when it said it would be winding down the Works with Nest developer program.

The company is currently focusing on Google Assistant as an alternative.

One possible feature for this alternative is a ‘home/away’ status for automatically triggering smart device routines. A similar functionality originally promised in 2019 is ‘presence detection,’ which Google says is coming “later this year.”

Google didn’t go into detail about the real-world application of the feature at the summit, although it did describe what’s possible with it at I/O 2019.

“You’ll be able to have your smart light bulbs automatically turn off when you leave your home,” Google said on its blog at the time.

“Routines can be created from the Google Home or Assistant apps and can be created using the hardware you already own.”

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Jul 6, 2020

7:07 PM EDT

Google Play Store redesign category section to make it more easily readable

News

Jul 7, 2020

3:06 PM EDT

Google+ finally gone after Google rebrands mobile apps as ‘Currents’

News

Jun 16, 2020

1:46 PM EDT

Google reportedly planning to launch new Nest-branded smart speaker

News

May 27, 2020

3:04 PM EDT

Google Home speaker ‘No Longer Available’ in U.S. Google Store

Comments