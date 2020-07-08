Google Assistant is getting home/away triggers with ‘presence detections’

Google announced at the Smart Home Virtual Summit that it’s looking to expand on Google Assistant’s capability.
The search engine company said it is approaching this at the primary-developer focused presentation by adding new features.
The announcement is consistent with Google’s stance last year when it said it would be winding down the Works with Nest developer program.
The company is currently focusing on Google Assistant as an alternative.
One possible feature for this alternative is a ‘home/away’ status for automatically triggering smart device routines. A similar functionality originally promised in 2019 is ‘presence detection,’ which Google says is coming “later this year.”
Google didn’t go into detail about the real-world application of the feature at the summit, although it did describe what’s possible with it at I/O 2019.
“You’ll be able to have your smart light bulbs automatically turn off when you leave your home,” Google said on its blog at the time.
“Routines can be created from the Google Home or Assistant apps and can be created using the hardware you already own.”
Via: 9to5Google
