TCL 10 Pro and 10L both launching in Canada on July 10

Earlier this year TCL, the owners of the Blackberry and Alcatel brand in Canada, announced its first-ever self-branded smartphones, the TCL 10 Pro and the TCL 10L.
Now the company is announcing that these two smartphones will be available in Canada on July 10th at Bell, Virgin Mobile, Telus and Koodo.
With Bell, the 10L costs $350 outright on a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13.17, and the 10 Pro costs $700 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $25.23. At Telus, the 10L costs $345 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $13, and the 10 pro costs $665 outright with a two-year monthly subsidizing rate of $26. If you purchase a TCL 10 Pro between July 10th and 16th you’ll also get a 43-inch TCL TV. Register, here, by July 31st and keep the device as carriers will verify if you still own the device.
Koodo and Virgin Mobile pricing will be similar, according to TCL.
The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The phone’s glass back and aluminum frame with a Frosted Gray colour variant feels great in-hand. On the camera side of things, the device features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Additionally, the smartphone features a Snapdragon 675 processor, Andriod 10 out-of-the-box and TCL UI.
The TCL 10L, on the other hand, features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution screen. The handset sports a 48-megapixel primary shooter, with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Moreover, the phone sports a Snapdragon 665 processor, Android 10 and TCL UI.
