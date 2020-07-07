Uber launches grocery delivery powered by Cornershop in Toronto and Montreal

Uber has officially launched ‘Uber Grocery’ in Toronto and Montreal in partnership with Cornershop, a Chile-based online delivery service.
Users in these two cities can now order groceries from stores like Walmart, Metro, Costco and Rexall through Uber. The company says that groceries can be delivered within 1-2 hours of placing an order.
Once users open the Uber Eats or Uber app, they can click on the ‘Grocery’ option to start their order. From there you can select a store from a variety of merchant options.
After you select a store you’ll see a list of featured items. You can also navigate products by aisle and see subcategories within them to find what you’re looking for. Users can search for specific products and sort the results based on price and brands.
Once you’re done adding items to your cart and are ready to check out, you’ll be shown some promotions. Uber notes that the checkout process looks similar to that of the regular Eats and rides service experience, except now you’re selecting a delivery slot time.
The company outlines that orders will be completed via Cornershop drivers and shoppers. For context, Uber announced last year that it was acquiring Cornershop, and the deal is expected to close in the coming days.
It’s interesting to note that Cornershop’s first market outside of Latin America was Toronto, as the company partnered with Walmart last year to launch grocery delivery in the GTA.
Uber outlined that local commerce has been transformed due to COVID-19 and that its grocery delivery service is more important than ever now.
“Today’s product integration marks an important step in our partnership with the team at Cornershop to bring grocery delivery to millions of consumers on the Uber platform,” said Raj Beri, the global head of Uber Grocery, in a press release.
Uber Grocery is launching in 19 cities across Canada and Latin America, and will be debuting in the U.S. later this month. It’ll be interesting to see if the service expands to more Canadian cities in the future.
You can download the Uber app from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
