PREVIOUS
News

Android Auto for phones gets revamped Google Maps support

This update makes it a lot easier to use maps in landscape mode

Jul 1, 2020

4:28 PM EDT

0 comments

The latest update that’s rolling out to the Google Maps app for smartphones that makes Maps a lot easier to use within Android Auto.

The update doesn’t do much to the interface when you use your phone in portrait mode. Basically, the corners are a bit more rounded, which makes the Maps app look a bit more like other modern Material Designed Google Apps.

The more significant change comes when you rotate the phone into landscape. The new version compresses the route options so that they only cover the left half of the screen when expended, instead of taking up all of the screen. This new version won’t be super helpful if you have a very small phone, but on larger phones, you can still see quite a bit of the map.

Image source: Android Police

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jun 8, 2020

6:01 PM EDT

Google Maps rolling out COVID-19-related transit, driving alerts and more

News

Jun 21, 2020

4:23 PM EDT

Google Maps testing new UI changes and other useful features

News

Jun 24, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

Android Auto hits 500 million installs on the Google Play Store

News

Jun 2, 2020

2:42 PM EDT

Android Auto update brings new Material themed icons to Maps navigation

Comments