Rogers funding free digital educational programs for Canadian youth

Rogers is funding digital programs that focus on helping youth develop skills in technology, innovation and financial literacy.
The carrier announced that its national Ted Rogers Community Grant partners have transitioned all youth programming online this summer. Rogers says the self-directed educational programs aim to fill the gap of cancelled summer camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“School may officially be out, but learning in fun and interesting ways can continue over the summer months,” said Sevaun Palvetzianm, the chief communications officer at Rogers, in a press release.
Canada Learning Code, a recipient of a Ted Rogers Community Grant, will be providing free live online experiences throughout the summer to teach digital literacy through gaming, art and web design.
Non-profit organization Actua is offering a digital library of free programs that explore topics including science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
“We’re also providing parent and teacher resources, as well as unplugged STEM learning resources for youth in Northern and remote communities who don’t have quality access to technology or broadband,” said Jennifer Flanagan, the present of Actua, in the press release.
Further, Junior Achievement Canada is offering free programs to teach youth about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
