TIFF 2020 will consist of a mix of social-distanced and digital screenings

The hybrid film festival runs from September 10th to the 19th

Jun 25, 2020

9:02 PM EDT

Nearly all in-person events have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in some way, and unsurprisingly, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) can now be added to that list.

TIFF has changed the traditional format of the festival significantly to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s film festival will feature five days of in-person social distancing screenings. On the digital side, TIFF 2020 will also include digital film premieres, talks and events, just like other events that have shifted to a digital-focused format.

The film festival will still last 10 days and is set to feature an expansive lineup of movies.

The annual film festival starts on September 10th and runs until September 19th.

Image credit: @TIFF

Source: TIFF

