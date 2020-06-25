TIFF 2020 will consist of a mix of social-distanced and digital screenings

Nearly all in-person events have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in some way, and unsurprisingly, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) can now be added to that list.
TIFF has changed the traditional format of the festival significantly to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.
This year’s film festival will feature five days of in-person social distancing screenings. On the digital side, TIFF 2020 will also include digital film premieres, talks and events, just like other events that have shifted to a digital-focused format.
Welcome to #TIFF20:
🗓️ September 10 to 19
🎥 Physical, socially-distanced screenings for the first five days
💻 Digital film premieres, talks and events for the full 10 days
🎟️ Member and ticket on-sale details to come
👉 https://t.co/MpKr7CryJF pic.twitter.com/sw6Mxya9vy
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) June 24, 2020
The film festival will still last 10 days and is set to feature an expansive lineup of movies.
The annual film festival starts on September 10th and runs until September 19th.
Image credit: @TIFF
Source: TIFF
