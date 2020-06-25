PlayStation’s ‘Mid-Year Deals’ offer savings on more than 200 games

Sony has kicked off a ‘Mid-Year Deals’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering discounts on 269 PlayStation 4 titles.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Catherine: Full Body — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dead Cells — $23.44 (regularly $33.49)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $44.99 (regularly $99.99)
- We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition — $24.99 (regularly $99.99)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
The deals run until July 9th. See the full list of deals here.
Image credit: Sega
