PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s ‘Mid-Year Deals’ offer savings on more than 200 games

The deals run until July 9th

Jun 25, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Yakuza

Sony has kicked off a ‘Mid-Year Deals’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering discounts on 269 PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The deals run until July 9th. See the full list of deals here.

Image credit: Sega

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2020

3:38 PM EDT

Sony reveals its bug bounty program for users who find PS4 vulnerabilities

News

Jun 23, 2020

1:54 PM EDT

Mobile version of Apex Legends set to ‘soft-launch’ by the end of 2020

Features

Jun 18, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

The Last of Us Part II’s creative director on making a sequel that doesn’t play it safe

News

Jun 19, 2020

11:50 AM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Comments