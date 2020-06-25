Celebrate Pride with online Netflix event on June 30

The streaming giant Netflix is organizing a Pride event on Tuesday, June 30th at 4pm PT/7pm ET. The event will be hosted by The Most and celebrate queer artists and performers, create dialogue and inspire changes and actions.
The Netflix Pride event will also support LGBTQ+ nonprofits, including OutRight, Trans Justice Funding Project and the Marsha P Johnson Foundation.
Viewers can expect to hear from Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, Hannah Gadsby, Ryan O’Connell, Jerry Harris, Wilson Cruz, Antoni Porowski, Mae Martin, as well as a performance from Chaka Khan.
Netflix will stream on its YouTube channel, and The Most’s IGTV and TikTok.
For those who want more, Netflix has a collection of queer titles here.
