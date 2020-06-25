Best Buy Canada is currently running a sale for the Google Nest Hub until July 9th.
The smart home device is on sale for $79.99 CAD, amounting to a total of $49 in savings off its regular $128 price tag
The deal runs until July 9th and is part of Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale event.
The sale for the regular version of Google’s smart speaker applies to all four of the colours the device comes in, including ‘Sand,’ ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Aqua.’
Other retailers have the Google Nest Hub on sale too, including Lowe’s, Staples, and The Source.
