Dashlane’s new family plans get you six accounts for one subscription

Subscription-based online password manager Dashlane announced the addition of new ‘Family’ plans for groups looking to protect themselves online.
The new family plans should offer users more value when it comes to monthly subscription. At the same time, Dashlane says its family offerings don’t skimp on privacy, offering every user their own account which can be used on an unlimited number of devices.
Dashlane will offer two tiers of family plan: ‘Premium Family’ and ‘Premium Plus Family.’ Both plans include access for up to six individual accounts for 75 percent less than what you’d pay for individual versions of the same thing.
Dashlane Premium Family includes all the same features as a Dashlane Premium account, including unlimited password storage and devices, dark web monitoring and personalized security alerts. Additionally, Dashlane offers VPN and Wi-Fi protection.
The Premium Plus Family, on the other hand, includes all that as well as credit monitoring, identity restoration and up to $1 million USD ($1.36 million CAD) in identity theft insurance.
Finally, designated account managers will be able to access a new ‘family dashboard’ where they can easily invite or remove members from the group.
Typically, individual Dashlane plans cost $3.33 per month ($39.99 USD billed annually, or $54.04 CAD). The Premium Family plan costs $4.99 per month ($59.99 USD billed annually, or $81.07 CAD). At the time of writing, pricing for Dashlane’s Premium Plus Family plan was not listed on the company’s website.
Dashlane’s new pricing options could make for a great option if you’ve got a family or group of friends who all want to stay safe online.
To learn more, check out Dashlane’s website and its support page for the new plans.
