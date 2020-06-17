Apple ordered to pay Ottawa-based WiLAN $108 million in patent lawsuit

Apple has been ordered to pay Ottawa-based WiLAN $108 million USD (approximately $146 million CAD) over infringements of patents.
Following a jury verdict win on January 24th of $85.25 million USD (approximately $115 million CAD), the United States District Court has now awarded WiLAN an additional amount of $23.75 million (approximately $32 million CAD) in pre-judgement interest.
WiLAN is also entitled to post-judgement interest that will run from June 16th until payment. Both parties can appeal the final judgement in the Federal Court of Appeal within the next 30 days.
“In addition, as indicated in the Court’s Final Judgment, there are additional royalties for products which Apple released during the pendency of the litigation that will have to be accounted for separately,” WiLAN outlined in a press release.
This case has been going on for more than six years and began when WiLAN sued Apple over patent technology related to voice-over-LTE technology. The technology was regarding the iPhone 6 and 7.
Source: WiLAN
